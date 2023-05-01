NASCAR Dover Auto Racing

Martin Truex Jr. races into turn 3 during the NASCAR 400 auto race at Dover Motor Speedway on Monday, May 1, 2023, in Dover, Del. 

 Associated Press

DOVER, Del.— Martin Truex Jr. mastered the Monster Mile on a Monday for the third time in his career and the former NASCAR champion snapped a 54-race winless streak overall in the Cup Series at Dover Motor Speedway.

Thanks to a race postponed a day because of rain, it was a long weekend sweep for the Truex brothers. Younger brother Ryan Truex won the second-tier Xfinity Series race on Saturday for his first NASCAR victory across all three national series in 188 career starts.

