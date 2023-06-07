Dolphins Football

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa speaks to the news media after practice at the NFL football team's training facility Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

 Associated Press

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel wanted to see a "graduation" from Tua Tagovailoa entering his fourth year in the NFL and second in McDaniel's system.

In Year One, the Dolphins starting quarterback had to learn and adapt weekly. In Year Two, McDaniel expects more command and consistency from him. So far this offseason, he's seeing it.

