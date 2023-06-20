NBA Draft Thompson Twins Basketball

Ausar Thompson, left, and Amen Thompson of the City Reapers celebrate after an Overtime Elite Finals basketball game on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at OTE Arena in Atlanta.

 Adam Hagy/Overtime Elite via AP

For all the things the Thompson Twins share — middle name, appetite for burgers, dynamic basketball skill sets — matching suits on draft night won't be one of them.

Amen and Ausar Thompson are dressing for success in their own unique style as they prepare to go in their own separate directions for really the first time. The 6-foot-7 guards out of Overtime Elite are projected in the AP mock draft to be selected in the top 10 Thursday night in New York.

