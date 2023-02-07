Double Duty Coaches Basketball

Centennial High School boys basketball coach Karen Weitz, center, talks to her players during a boys high school basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. 

 Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — The Centennial High School girls' basketball team had just left the floor after yet another victory and coach Karen Weitz didn't have time to waste.

She quickly addressed the girls in the locker room before hurriedly returning to the court, ready to coach the boys.

