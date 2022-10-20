...RED FLAG WARNING UNTIL 7 PM FOR FWZS 418...419...429... 430...
431...432...433...436 AND 437...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR MOST LOCATIONS IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND
THE NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FRIDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT
THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 417, 418, 420, 421, 422, 427, 428, 429, 430, 431,
432, AND 433...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY
FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 417, 418, 420, 421, 422, 427, 428, 429,
430, 431, 432, AND 433...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through
Friday evening.
* WIND...Strong west to northwest winds gusting 35 to 40 mph.
Gusts 45 mph possible Friday afternoon.
* HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity 10 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...4 to 5
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Citizens cast their votes at the Kiwanis Community House polling location in Cheyenne on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo has announced that Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy W. Gist will lead the efforts for his office in connection with the Department of Justice’s nationwide Election Day Program for the upcoming Nov. 8 general election.
Gist has been appointed to serve as the district election officer for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Wyoming. In that capacity, he is responsible for overseeing the district’s handling of Election Day complaints of voting rights concerns, threats of violence to election officials or staff, and election fraud, in consultation with DOJ headquarters in Washington, D.C., according to a news Wednesday release.
“Wyoming has long been successful in holding fair elections; however, we want to ensure that the process is free from interference or discrimination, and that election officials and staff do not experience unlawful threats of violence,” Vassallo said in the release. “If you have specific information about voting right concerns or election fraud, please report it immediately to the local FBI office or to our office so we can take appropriate action.”
Federal law protects against crimes such as threatening violence against election officials or staff; intimidating or bribing voters; buying and selling votes; impersonating voters; altering vote tallies; stuffing ballot boxes; and marking ballots for voters against their wishes or without their input. Voters have rights to vote free from interference, including intimidation, and other acts designed to prevent or discourage people from voting or voting for the candidate of their choice.
The Voting Rights Act protects the right of voters to mark their own ballot or to be assisted by a person of their choice (where voters need assistance because of disability or inability to read or write in English).
To any complaints, Gist will be on duty while the polls are open. The FBI will have special agents available throughout the country to receive allegations of election fraud and other election abuses on Election Day.
The local field office is at 307-632-6224. Gist can be reached at the Lander office, 307-332-8195 or 1-888-266-1309.
Complaints about possible violations of the federal voting rights laws can be made directly to the Civil Rights Division in Washington, D.C., by 800-253-3931 or via civilrights.justice.gov/.
In the case of a crime of violence or intimidation, call 911 immediately, before contacting federal authorities. State and local police have primary jurisdiction over polling places, and almost always have faster response times.