Voters at Kiwanis Community House

Citizens cast their votes at the Kiwanis Community House polling location in Cheyenne on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo has announced that Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy W. Gist will lead the efforts for his office in connection with the Department of Justice’s nationwide Election Day Program for the upcoming Nov. 8 general election.

Gist has been appointed to serve as the district election officer for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Wyoming. In that capacity, he is responsible for overseeing the district’s handling of Election Day complaints of voting rights concerns, threats of violence to election officials or staff, and election fraud, in consultation with DOJ headquarters in Washington, D.C., according to a news Wednesday release.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus