Folarin Balogun of the United States celebrates after scoring against Canada during the first half of a CONCACAF Nations League final match Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Las Vegas.

 Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — Having scored his first goal for the United States and won his first medal, Folarin Balogun looked to a future that includes a 2026 World Cup co-hosted by America.

"I've only been here a short amount of time, but already I feel a part of it and I feel a part of something bigger," he said.

