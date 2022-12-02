WCup Iran United States Soccer

Head coach Gregg Berhalter of the United States celebrates after the World Cup Group B soccer match against Iran on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

 Ricardo Mazalan/AP

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Gregg Berhalter felt like a student when he signed with the Dutch club Zwolle 28 years ago. The U.S. coach plans to apply the lessons he learned when the Americans play the Netherlands on Saturday for a berth in the World Cup quarterfinals.

"I went to Holland just out of university and (was) totally unprepared for professional level soccer," Berhalter said Friday. "If I wasn't in Holland, I don't think I would have had that building that really helped shape my ideas."


