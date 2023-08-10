Britain Cycling Worlds

United States' Chloe Dygert competes in the Women's Elite Individual Time Trial on day eight of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships on Thursday Aug. 10, 2023, in Stirling, Scotland. 

 Associated Press

The plan was for Chloe Dygert to win the world championship in the time trial, then carry that momentum toward the Summer Olympics, where the American road cycling star would be the favorite to win the gold medal.

That was three years, a career-threatening crash and immeasurable heartache ago.

