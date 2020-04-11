Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Windy. Periods of rain and snow this evening will become snow showers overnight. Low 16F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Periods of rain and snow this evening will become snow showers overnight. Low 16F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.