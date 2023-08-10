Wild Horse Roundup Death

In this July 13, 2008, file photo, a livestock helicopter pilot rounds up wild horses from the Fox & Lake Herd Management Area in Washoe County, Nev., near the town on Empire, Nev. 

 Associated Press/file

RENO, Nev. — Over the objections of wild horse advocates, a judge cleared the way Wednesday night for the U.S. government to continue capturing thousands of mustangs in Nevada despite the deaths of 31 horses during the weekslong roundup.

In a ruling from the bench after a seven-hour hearing in Reno, U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks said he was denying Wild Horse Education's bid for an emergency order to halt the roundup the nonprofit advocacy group argues is inhumane and illegal.

