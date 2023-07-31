WWCup US Netherlands Soccer

U.S. team sings their national anthem ahead of Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Wellington, New Zealand. 

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — The United States arrived at the Women's World Cup as the favorites to win an unprecedented third consecutive title. But after an underwhelming draw against the Netherlands, there's a real chance the Americans can be eliminated in group play for the first time in tournament history.

The U.S. plays Portugal in the third and final match of Group E play, and if Portugal pulls off an upset Tuesday at Eden Park in Auckland, the Americans could be in big trouble.

