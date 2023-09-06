US Open Tennis

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts during a match against Taylor Fritz, of the United States, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in New York. 

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — Alexander Zverev felt he had to react when he heard a fan use language from Adolf Hitler's Nazi regime during his U.S. Open match.

This wasn't the type of heckling that players are prepared to face and trained to ignore. This man was sitting in a crowded section close to the court, where many more people besides the 2020 runner-up could hear the offensive words. So Zverev complained to the chair umpire and the man was ejected.

