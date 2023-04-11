Ireland US Soccer

United States forward Mallory Swanson signals to fans as she is taken off the field after an injury during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Ireland on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Austin, Texas.

ST. LOUIS — With forward Mallory Swanson sidelined by a serious knee injury for the foreseeable future, the United States is facing some uncertainty as it prepares for the approaching Women’s World Cup.

How will the United States replace one of its best players?

