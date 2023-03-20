WBC Baseball Cuba US Baseball

United States’ Trea Turner (8) celebrates at home plate after hitting a home run scoring Jeff McNeil (1) and Will Smith (16) during the sixth inning of a World Baseball Classic game against Cuba on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Miami.

 Associated Press

MIAMI — Trea Turner, Paul Goldschmidt and an unrelenting U.S. lineup kept putting crooked numbers on the scoreboard, a dynamic display of the huge gap between an American team of major leaguers and Cubans struggling on the world stage as top players have left the island nation.

Turner homered twice to give him a tournament-leading four, driving in four runs to lead the U.S. to a 14-2 rout Sunday night and advance the defending champion Americans to the World Baseball Classic final.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus