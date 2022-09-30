Australia Basketball World Cup

United States' Brionna Jones, center, is fouled by Canada's Bridget Carleton, right, during their semifinal game at the women's Basketball World Cup on Friday in Sydney.

 Rick Rycroft/AP

SYDNEY (AP) — Breanna Stewart and the United States used a dominant defensive effort to beat Canada and reach the gold-medal game of the World Cup for the fourth consecutive tournament.

Stewart scored 17 points and the Americans raced out to an early lead to put away Canada 83-43 on Friday. The 43 points was the fewest scored in a semifinal game in World Cup history.

