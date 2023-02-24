Philippines FIBA Asian Basketball

FIBA Global Ambassador Carmelo Anthony carries a trophy before the games against Philippines and Lebanon at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers at the Philippine Arena  on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Bulacan province, north of Manila, Philippines. 

 Associated Press

USA Basketball put together different rosters for all six World Cup qualifying windows, and coach Jim Boylen noticed the same two things with each of those groups.

One, every player beamed when putting on the "USA" jersey for picture day. Two, by the third or fourth day of practice, the players were coaching each other.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus