Western Wildfires Retardant Pollution

In this Aug. 11, 2021, file photo, an aircraft drops fire retardant to slow the spread of the Richard Spring fire east of Lame Deer, Mont. 

 Matthew Brown/AP

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — An environmental group filed a lawsuit Tuesday against U.S. Forest Service officials that alleges they polluted waterways during their campaigns against wildfires by inadvertently dropping large volumes of chemical flame retardant into streams.

Government data released earlier this year found aircraft operated or contracted by the Forest Service dropped more than 760,000 gallons (3.5 million liters) of fire retardant directly onto streams and other waterways between 2012 and 2019.

