Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates after his three-run home run during the sixth inning in Game 6 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Nov. 5, 2022, in Houston. 

 Associated Press

HAVANA (AP) — The United States will permit Major League Baseball players from Cuba to represent their home country in the World Baseball Classic next year.

The decision announced Saturday in a news release by the Baseball Federation of Cuba (FCB) could be a big step in once again turning Cuba's national team into heavy hitters on an international stage.

AP Baseball Writer Mike Fitzpatrick in New York contributed to this report.

