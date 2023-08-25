Uber-Raising Driver Age

An Uber sign is displayed inside a car in Palatine, Ill. on May 22, 2023. The Ride-hailing company Uber announced Thursday that it will raise the minimum age for California drivers who will transport others to 25. 

 Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — Uber raised the minimum age requirement for most of its new drivers in California to 25 on Thursday under rules the company said are necessary because of the rising costs of commercial auto insurance in the state.

The new rule applies only to drivers signing up to transport passengers with Uber’s ride-hailing platform, and not for those delivering food with Uber Eats. Previously, people as young as 21 could sign up to drive customers, and the age limit for deliveries was 19.

