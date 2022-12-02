Cowboys basketball-Kyman portrait

University of Wyoming junior guard and forward Jake Kyman, a transfer from UCLA playing in his first season for the Cowboys, has provided a spark coming off the bench.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Through seven games, Jake Kyman believes he has only scratched the surface of what he can provide for the University of Wyoming men's basketball team.

Kyman, a junior transfer from UCLA playing in his first season for the Cowboys, has provided a spark coming off the bench for head coach Jeff Linder. Kyman is averaging 5.9 points in just 12.8 minutes per game, a testament to his desire to make the most of whatever minutes he can get on the floor.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus