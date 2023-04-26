Rockets Udoka Hired Basketball

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka reacts during game six of an the Eastern Conference semifinals May 13, 2022, in Milwaukee.

 Associated Press

HOUSTON — Ime Udoka is everything the Houston Rockets were looking for in a coach, and owner Tilman Feritta insists they aren't concerned about the behavior that led to his year-long suspension from the Boston Celtics.

Udoka was introduced as Houston's new coach Wednesday after serving a suspension this season following the disclosure of an inappropriate relationship with a female staffer.

