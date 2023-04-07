Nets Heat Basketball

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem stands and watches his team play against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half of an NBA game Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Miami.

 Associated Press

MIAMI — This story would never have been told if Udonis Haslem's mother hadn't moved from Miami to Jacksonville. Or if his stepbrother hadn't been so smart about an airball. Or if Atlanta signed him in 2002. Or if San Antonio did in 2003.

Any of those things happen differently, it all changes. He probably wouldn't be with the Miami Heat right now. Maybe never.

