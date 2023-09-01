CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina coach Mack Brown is calling out the NCAA for dragging its heels on the case of transfer wide receiver Devontez Walker, who has not yet been ruled eligible.

Walker, the Tar Heels' presumed No. 1 receiver, transferred from Kent State, where he played two seasons after a year at North Carolina Central when he did not play because the season was canceled. NCAA rules generally allow players to transfer freely once. Brown said Walker had enrolled at UNC in January, just days before the NCAA revised rules to limit waivers for two-time transfers for evaluation on a case-by-case basis.

