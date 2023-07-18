One Person Train Crews

In this Oct. 18, 2006, file photo, a maintenance worker walks on the side of a locomotive in the Union Pacific Railroad fueling yard in north Denver. 

 Associated Press/file

OMAHA, Neb. — Union Pacific will renew its push for one-person train crews later this summer when the railroad tests out the idea of having a conductor in a truck respond to problems on trains in Nebraska and Colorado.

The railroad will continue using two crew members on its trains during the test, but officials say this could bolster their case in future negotiations for cutting crew size if it is successful.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus