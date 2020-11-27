A recent Jonathan Lange editorial was an angry and exaggerated bit of political theater that once again revealed "the emperor has no clothes." No evidence was offered to support the author's claims of the "most momentous election news in two decades" and the potential "biggest scandal in the history of our nation."
I don't think it unreasonable for a pastor speaking to his flock to stop for a moment and consider hitting the pause/reflect/mute button before offering up serious charges against perhaps the most important component of our democracy. Had he done so, he might have taken note of the following.
Federal prosecutors from the Justice Department who fanned out across the country found no evidence of electoral fraud. Attorney General William Barr has not disagreed. Christopher Krebs (Trump appointee), heading the Homeland Security division for electoral fraud, unequivocally stated the 2020 election was "the most secure in American history" and "there is no evidence any voting systems were compromised."
None of the 50 secretaries of state or governors have filed motions to indicate fraud had influenced their election results. Multiple legal challenges have been quickly dismissed due to failure to present any credible evidence.
Ironically, the author chose to ignore his own closing words "led by lies, we cannot win, but united in truth, we cannot lose." Time for reflection before speaking might have revealed an opportunity for humble words of calm and healing. God knows, we could use it.
Additionally, words of gratitude to all those selfless patriotic volunteers who volunteered to staff the polls and brave the hostile currents of our times, as well as the threat of COVID disease to do their duty for God and country. Thank you for your service.