CHEYENNE — Perennial doormats continue to surprise Mountain West football fans. However, a traditional power is starting to rise in the latest edition of WyoSports’ league power rankings.
1. UNLV
(last week: 1)
The Rebels (4-1 overall, 2-0 Mountain West) had a scare put into them last week, falling behind visiting New Mexico 17-0 before rallying for a 31-20 victory. Quarterback Doug Brumfield threw for 233 yards and rushed for a touchdown in the win, which sets up a marquee matchup with San Jose State this week – just as everyone expected.
2. Air Force
(last week: 3)
The Falcons (4-1, 1-1) got a 22-yard field goal from Matthew Dapore to pull ahead of visiting Navy 13-10 late in the fourth quarter Saturday. Brad Roberts tallied 108 rushing yards in that contest, which gives him 2,386 for his career. That’s second-most in Air Force history for a fullback.
With the first leg of the Commander-In-Chief's trophy series out of the way, the Falcons return to MW play by playing at Utah State on Saturday night.
3. San Jose State
(last week: 5)
The Spartans’ offense was sterling during a 33-16 win at Wyoming that moved them to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the Mountain West. Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro threw for 314 yards and a touchdown in the win. He also rushed for a pair of scores. The defense also gave UW fits, holding the Cowboys to just 253 yards of total offense.
4. Boise State
(last week: 7)
The Broncos (3-2, 2-0) outscored San Diego State 35-0 during the second half of a 35-13 victory. George Holani and Taylen Green both rushed for two touchdowns. Holani rushed for 131 yards, while Green also cracked the century mark with 105 rushing yards. Four-year starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier left the program, and Boise State still needs to find a signal-caller. Green and Sam Vidlak combined to complete 14 of 22 passes for 134 yards and an interception.
5. Wyoming
(last week: 2)
The fact the Cowboys (3-3, 1-1) didn’t drop further down the rankings after their subpar performance against San Jose State is a testament to how weak the MW is this season. The Spartans ran 76 plays to 53 for Wyoming. They also held the ball for 36 minutes, 52 seconds as the Cowboys’ defense struggled to get off the field.
6. San Diego State
(last week: 6)
The Aztecs (2-3, 0-1) stay put, despite their rough second half during that 35-13 loss at Boise State. San Diego State has been getting it done on the ground, rushing for 192.2 yards per game. Its passing offense has left a lot to be desired, averaging just 65.6 yards per contest. The Aztecs are 21-point favorites against Hawaii this week.
7. Fresno State
(last week: 4)
The Bulldogs (1-3, 0-0) closed the nonconference portion of their schedule with a 19-14 loss at Connecticut. It was the Huskies’ first win over a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent since Oct. 26, 2019. (They did not play in 2020.) Things won’t get any easier this week when Fresno plays Boise State.
8. New Mexico
(last week: 8)
The Lobos (2-3, 0-2) got off to a strong start at UNLV, but couldn’t finish the job. Quarterback Miles Kendrick – who transferred from Kansas – threw for 163 yards and rushed for two touchdowns against UNLV. However, he also threw a pair of interceptions. New Mexico will try to snap a two-game losing streak when it hosts UW at 5 p.m. Saturday.
9. Utah State
(last week: 9)
The Aggies (1-4, 0-1) kept it close with in-state rival Brigham Young before losing 38-26 on Thursday night. Things won’t get any easier this week when they return to MW play against Air Force.
10. Nevada
(last week: 10)
The Wolf Pack (2-3, 0-1) were off last week. They’ll have plenty of motivation to win this week as they visit Colorado State. The Rams are coached by former coach Mike Norvell, who left Nevada after last season.
11. Hawaii
(last week: 11)
The Rainbow Warriors (1-4, 0-0) gave up 353 rushing yards in their Sept. 24 loss to New Mexico State. They’ll try to right the ship at San Diego State on Saturday.
12. Colorado State
(last week: 12)
The good news for the Rams (0-4, 0-0) is they didn’t lose last week. The bad news is that a bye week gave Colorado State more time to dwell on a 41-10 shellacking at the hands of Football Championship Subdivision member Sacramento State.