UNLV Fires Arroyo Football

UNLV head coach Marcus Arroyo looks up at the scoreboard during an NCAA football game against Notre Dame on Oct. 22, 2022, in South Bend, Ind.

 Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — When UNLV began this season 4-1, coach Marcus Arroyo's job security wasn't in question.

Then the Rebels lost six games in a row to seemingly fall out of bowl contention, and even a victory over their biggest rival Saturday wasn't enough to save Arroyo's job.


