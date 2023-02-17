Women's BKB Poll Basketball

UNLV coach Lindy La Rocque smiles while watching the team shoot layups during practice for the NCAA women’s basketball tournament on March 18, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz.

 Rebecca Sasnett/Arizona Daily Star via AP

CHEYENNE — The final stretch of the Mountain West women’s basketball regular season is here. By Feb. 28, all teams will have finished their regular seasons, and the seeding for the MW tournament will be set in stone.

UNLV has won the MW regular season crown and continues to be the conference’s best shot at getting into the NCAA Tournament in March. It is also a realistic possibility that they get into the NCAA Tournament regardless of what happens in the conference tournament.

