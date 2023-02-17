CHEYENNE — The final stretch of the Mountain West women’s basketball regular season is here. By Feb. 28, all teams will have finished their regular seasons, and the seeding for the MW tournament will be set in stone.
UNLV has won the MW regular season crown and continues to be the conference’s best shot at getting into the NCAA Tournament in March. It is also a realistic possibility that they get into the NCAA Tournament regardless of what happens in the conference tournament.
While the top spot is locked up, everything else is still up for grabs. Two teams currently sit tied for the second-best record in the conference. Excluding UNLV, the No. 2 seed is a realistic possibility for five teams.
1. UNLV (Previously: 1)
Last week, UNLV (25-2 overall, 15-0 Mountain West) narrowly escaped a struggling Fresno State team at home thanks to a last-second shot. The minor hiccup did not seem to sway the AP voters, who ranked the Lady Rebels at No. 23 in the latest polls. It was the first time since 1994 UNLV found itself inside the top 25, and it is the first MW team since 2016 to be nationally ranked. Despite the respect from the AP poll, UNLV still sits at No. 52 in the NET rankings. UNLV has a relatively light schedule down the stretch, with its only real test coming Feb. 25 against San Diego State, followed by a showdown with rival Nevada in Reno. The Rebels have a few days off and will be back in action on Feb. 23 against Utah State in Las Vegas.
2. San Diego State (Previously: 2)
After knocking off Colorado State at home Thursday, San Diego State (21-7, 11-4) retains its spot in the power rankings. SDSU is one of three teams ranked inside the top 100 in the NET rankings as well, coming in at No. 91. The Aztecs have been the best defensive team in the conference all season, holding teams to just 56 points and just 37.9% from the field per game. Their offense has been solid as well, posting 66.7 points per game.
3. Colorado State (Previously: 3)
After losing on the road to San Diego State, Colorado State (17-9, 10-5) fell into a tie for the third-best record in the conference with Wyoming. As of now, CSU holds the tiebreaker with the Cowgirls due to their head-to-head matchup, but that could all change Feb. 24 when the teams meet for the final time this season. For now, The Rams control their own destiny to stay in the top three of the conference.
4. (tie) Wyoming
(Previously: 4)
New Mexico
(Previously: 6)
After losing to New Mexico on Thursday night, Wyoming (17-9, 10-5) finds itself in arguably the most precarious situation of any team in the top five. The Cowgirls have a realistic shot at taking home the No. 2 seed in the conference, so long as they win out. That, however, is where the trouble lies. UW’s final three-game stretch is brutal. The Cowgirls play at San Diego State this afternoon before returning home to face Nevada and Colorado State to close out the season.
New Mexico (16-11, 8-6) put itself in great position after picking up a gritty win over Wyoming on Thursday night. The Lobos currently sit sixth in the conference and do not control their own destiny to get any higher. However, they have a good shot at taking home the fifth overall seed, should they win out. The team has been a bit of a mixed bag all season long. The Lobos have the third best offense in the conference, averaging 73.3 points per game. Their defense, however, ranks second to last in the conference and allows 68.6 points per game.
6. Boise State
(Previously: 7)
Boise State (14-14, 8-6) has put together a very strong second half of the conference slate and has won five of its past six games. Right now, they currently hold the fifth best conference record by win percentage but have played one extra game than New Mexico. The Broncos have been powered by solid performances on both the offensive and defensive end, with both sides of the ball placing in the top-five in the conference.
7. Air Force
(Previously: 5)
After a solid stretch midway through conference play, Air Force (12-14, 7-7) has fallen back down to Earth. The Falcons have lost three consecutive games. They currently rank in the bottom half of the conference in offensive production, scoring just 64 points per game. Their defense has been adept at forcing turnovers all season long and leads the conference with 19.7 turnovers forced per game. Like the teams above them, Air Force is still alive for a top-five seed heading into the tournament, but it will need some help.
8. Nevada
(Previously: 8)
The Wolf Pack (9-16, 6-8) currently find themselves in the midst of a two-game skid and have lost four of their past five. Over that stretch, Nevada has been outscored 351-305 and picked up a singular five-point win against Utah State. Nevada ranks No. 6 in the conference in points per game (65.6) but ranks No. 9 in points allowed (68).
9. Fresno State
(Previously: 10)
The Bulldogs (9-19, 2-13) snapped a 10-game conference losing streak Thursday at Utah State. They have been playing a lot better as of late, with two of their past three losses being by five points or less. The problems for the Bulldogs continue to be on the offensive end, where they score just 58.6 points per game — the second-lowest mark in the conference. They also convert on just 38.9% of their field goals and just 29.2% of their 3-point field goals.
10. Utah State
(Previously: 9)
The Aggies (4-21, 1-13) currently sit in a two-way tie with San Jose State for the worst record in the conference. They also have the longest losing streak of any MW team, dropping their last eight games. Utah State has by far the worst defense in the conference, giving up 75 points per game — a mark that is nearly seven points higher than the next closest team.
11. San Jose State
(Previously: 11)
The tumultuous season for the Spartans (3-22, 1-13) is coming to a close, and it will be one they will want to forget. Nothing has gone right for San Jose State this season. They have the worst offense in the conference, averaging just 55.6 points per game. Their defense, despite being second in the MW in turnovers forced per game (18.6), ranks eighth in points allowed per game with 67.8.