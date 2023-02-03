CHEYENNE — Despite just about a month remaining in the regular season, things are starting to heat up in Mountain West play. Teams are chasing that elusive top-five seed to guarantee a spot in the conference tournament’s quarterfinals.

So far, it has been a relatively predictable 11 games to begin conference play. The top and bottom of the conference remains pretty much the same, with some movement in between. 

Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus