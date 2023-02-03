CHEYENNE — Despite just about a month remaining in the regular season, things are starting to heat up in Mountain West play. Teams are chasing that elusive top-five seed to guarantee a spot in the conference tournament’s quarterfinals.
So far, it has been a relatively predictable 11 games to begin conference play. The top and bottom of the conference remains pretty much the same, with some movement in between.
1. UNLV
(Previously: 1)
The Lady Rebels (21-2 overall, 11-0 conference) continue their reign of dominance over the rest of the MW. UNLV is currently riding a 12-game win streak and is the lone team that has yet to drop a conference game. The team currently has the highest NET ranking of anyone in the conference, coming in at No. 52 in the nation while also having the toughest schedule of anyone else in the MW. UNLV has a very light remaining schedule, with its biggest test coming at the end of the month against San Diego State. UNLV will hit the road for the second leg of its road trip to face off against Air Force at 1 p.m. Saturday.
2. San Diego State
(Previously 4)
San Diego State (18-6, 8-3) reclaims its No. 2 spot, primarily because of losses by the two teams behind them. The Aztecs possess the best defense in the conference and have the second-best record in the MW. They currently rank the third-highest in the NET rankings for the MW, coming in at No. 94. The Aztecs are in the midst of a four-game road trip and will play at New Mexico at 2 p.m. Saturday in Albuquerque.
3. Colorado State
(Previously: 2)
The Rams (14-8, 7-4) hold the tie-breaker over San Diego State as of now, but still come in just behind them because of a three-game skid which included upset losses against Air Force and New Mexico. The Rams have the second-best NET ranking in the MW at No. 73 and have the third-toughest strength of schedule in the conference. The Rams also have one of the more potent offenses in the MW and have the No. 1 scorer in McKenna Hofschild (20.3 points per game). Colorado State will face off against Wyoming in the Border War at 1 p.m. Saturday in Fort Collins.
4. Wyoming
(Previously: 2)
Since the last set of power rankings, UW (15-7, 8-3) had a chance to collect a signature win against two quality teams but lost consecutive games to UNLV and SDSU. The Cowgirls have responded by rattling off three-straight wins. Two of those three wins came against Utah State and San Jose State, which have a combined two conference wins. The Cowgirls have the fourth-highest NET ranking in the conference, coming in at No. 105. The Cowgirls will get another shot at a signature win this weekend. UW will play Colorado State at 1 p.m. Saturday in Fort Collins.
5. Air Force
(Previously: 6)
One of the more surprising teams during conference play has been Air Force (12-11, 7-4). The Falcons score just 65 points per game and have a point margin of just 1.1 while ranking sixth in the NET rankings. However, they have been a scrappy team throughout conference play and picked up a big win over Colorado State on Jan. 28. The Falcons do not have an easy remaining schedule, with games against UNLV, Wyoming, Colorado State and San Diego State over their final seven games. Air Force will kick that slate off against the Rebels at 1 p.m. Saturday in Colorado Springs.
6. New Mexico
(Previously: 5)
After a blowout loss to UNLV at home, New Mexico (13-10, 5-5) drops one spot in the rankings. The Lobos had been hot heading into that game, picking up big wins over Boise State and Colorado State, but lost by 18 points at home to the Rebels. The Lobos have the third-best offense in the conference, scoring 73.2 points per game, and their defense has allowed 68.3 points per game – the second-highest in the conference. San Diego State and Wyoming still remain on the Lobos' schedule, but both games will be at home. Outside of that, their schedule is fairly light down the stretch. New Mexico takes on San Diego State at 2 p.m. Saturday in Albuquerque.
7. Boise State
(Previously: 8)
With an upset win over San Diego State at home and a road win over Nevada, Boise State (11-13, 6-5) has jumped up one spot since last week's rankings. The Broncos have won three of their last four games, with their only loss coming at home to Wyoming. The Broncos are top five in both offense and defense in the MW and hold a plus-2.6-point margin on the season. The Broncos do not have an easy schedule down the stretch either, as they will play at Air Force, Colorado State and at home against UNLV to close out the year. Boise State will play Fresno State at 2 p.m. Saturday in California.
8. Nevada
(Previously: 7)
Nevada (8-14, 5-6) has't been able to find its footing all season. The Wolf Pack have shown flashes by knocking off Air Force and playing Wyoming and San Diego State tough, but have also been throttled UNLV and Colorado State. The Nevada offense is currently in the middle of the pack, averaging 65.9 points per game. Its defense, meanwhile, ranks ninth in points allowed (67.8). The Wolf Pack have a rough road to close out the season, as they will have to play San Diego State, Wyoming and UNLV in three of their final seven games. Nevada will play Utah State at 2 p.m. Saturday in Logan.
9. Utah State
(Previously: 9)
The Aggies' (4-18, 1-10) season-long struggles continue with five straight conference losses. Utah State ranks dead last in the conference in defense and point margin, allowing 75.5 points per game with a minus-15.2-point margin. The offense doesn’t fair much better, averaging just over 60 points per game. There are some winnable games on the schedule for the Aggies down the stretch, as they will play Fresno State and San Jose State one more time. The Aggies will host Nevada at 2 p.m. Saturday in Logan.
10. Fresno State
(Previously: 10)
The Bulldogs (8-16, 1-10) continue to be in a free fall in Mountain West play. Fresno State has lost its last seven games, the highest active losing streak in the conference. Fresno State’s defense has been a bright spot this season, allowing just 59.5 points per game. Only Wyoming and San Diego State allow fewer points per game. The Bulldogs score just 57.8 points per game, second only to San Jose State. The Bulldogs will have an opportunity to snap their losing streak against Boise State at 2 p.m. Saturday in Fresno.
11. San Jose State
(Previously: 11)
San Jose State (3-19, 1-10) has struggled all year. The team's biggest issue has been in holding onto the ball. The Spartans commit a conference-high 19 turnovers per game. They also have the second-lowest shooting percentage in the conference, converting on just 36.5% of their field goals. San Jose State’s next three games are brutal, as they will face Colorado State, San Diego State and UNLV. The Spartans are off for the weekend, but will be back on the court on Feb. 9, when they will host Colorado State in San Jose.