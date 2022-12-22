ROCK SPRINGS – Everyone has a different reason to go to the hospital, such as paying a bill, visiting a loved one who is ill or for a health screening. Most would agree that a welcoming, smiling face makes the visit a little less stressful.

Green River resident Marlin Dillard guides visitors and patients where they need to go to at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County (MHSC). He has only been with MHSC for a year, but the community knows him as an individual with a positive attitude and helpful personality.

