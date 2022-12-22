...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Extremely dangerous and life threatening wind chills
expected. Wind chills of 50 to 65 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska
Panhandle.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in
less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken. Hypothermia
and death can also occur due to prolonged exposure to the cold.
Livestock interests will be severely impacted.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. Dress in multiple, thick
layers. Cover all exposed skin and wear a knit hat and mittens.
&&
1 of 2
Green River resident Marlin Dillard is spending his retirement years, greeting visitors and patients at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Dillard is Rocket Miner's featured unsung hero this month.
Green River resident Marlin Dillard is spending his retirement years, greeting visitors and patients at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Dillard is Rocket Miner's featured unsung hero this month.
ROCK SPRINGS – Everyone has a different reason to go to the hospital, such as paying a bill, visiting a loved one who is ill or for a health screening. Most would agree that a welcoming, smiling face makes the visit a little less stressful.
Green River resident Marlin Dillard guides visitors and patients where they need to go to at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County (MHSC). He has only been with MHSC for a year, but the community knows him as an individual with a positive attitude and helpful personality.
Robin Fife, clinical administrative assistant/special events coordinator, said that it’s the “little things” that make everyone’s day.
“As soon as he sees us, he gets up and opens the office doors for us,” said Fife. Marlin is truly as sincere as he appears.
“He’s just a really nice guy.”
Deb Sutton, marketing director for MHSC, agrees.
“He’s just amazing,” Sutton expressed. “He’s kind to everyone and it’s unconditional for him. I think he truly believes he’ll like everyone he meets.
“We are very lucky to have him.”
Dillard is from Frenchlick, a very small town in Indiana; in fact, currently, the population is less than 2,000, according to Dillard.
“Every Halloween, the neighbors would ask the kids to lift their masks up to see who they’re related to,” Dillard explained. “After a few houses, they’d lift their masks up after knocking on the door because they knew the neighbors would want to know who they are.
“There wasn’t a stranger among us.”
Fun fact: Dillard played basketball with NBA player Larry Bird when they were in high school.
Dillard moved to Sweetwater County in 1979. He was an on-call engineer for Union Pacific.
He met his wife, who grew up in Green River, and they have four sons. After Dillard retired, he wanted to do something to keep him busy and find a place where he can make a difference.
“It’s an awesome job,” said Dillard as he adjusted his Christmas hat. “The best thing is meeting a lot of people here. I’ve even met a couple from Germany recently. I enjoyed hearing them explain how they escaped from the country back then.”
He added, “Just this morning, a guy recognized me as his basketball teammate when I played at the pavillion back in the day.
“I was surprised he remembered me.”
Dillard said his position at the hospital gives him the opportunity to meet up with old friends.
Dillard said the front entry of any place, whether it’s a restaurant, a hotel or a hospital, should have the friendliest person.
“I’ve seen some frustrated people come in here, but I don’t let it bother me too much,” he chuckled. “You just have to brush that sort of negativity off and go on. Don’t let it ruin your day.
“Just be happy and friendly. Everything will fall into place.”
Dillard is known to volunteer as Santa for various organizations, especially at Sage View Care Center.
“The patients I’ve met don’t remember their family members, but when they see me in the Santa suit, they light up,” he shared. “They know who I am. That makes me wonder if they remember their childhood.
“And I hope they do remember their childhood. Those are special times for them.”
Dillard wishes “wellness and happiness” for everyone this season.
Fife mentioned that Dillard clicks a “caring” emoji on every obituary he sees on social media and comments with “praying hands,” whether he knows the individual or not.
“He said to us ‘It might be one of the only clicks they receive. Everyone should have someone thinking of them and praying for them when they die,” Fife said.