ROCK SPRINGS – A family never knows what to expect when a child is born, especially when they are born premature.
As Rock Springs resident Susan Nay waited for her daughter, Amanda Johnson, to give birth to twins, she prayed.
Vincent and his brother Michael were born on Jan. 10, 2004. The boys were flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. It didn’t take long for physicians to discover that Vincent has cerebral palsy.
Throughout his life, Vincent has faced difficulties in moving, maintaining balance, posture, experience weakness and issues with using his muscles, including speech.
Nay didn’t have to think twice.
“As soon as they came back from Primary Children’s Hospital, I decided to just be there for my grandson,” said Nay. “Learning about him, what he needed, what he could do and couldn’t do was something I dove into right away.”
Nay didn’t want her daughter to feel alone. She was prepared to help Vincent.
“I try not to limit him in things he wants to do,” Nay shared. “I know some of them are dreams, but why not let him dream?
“Dreams help us have more faith in life.”
When Vincent was six-years-old, Nay took him outside and placed him in the hammock whenever his siblings and friends played.
“That always made him feel included,” Nay said. “I don’t want to keep him inside. He likes to watch and laugh with them.”
When Nay found out he has cerebral palsy, she said she was a “little sad.”
“When he died twice on the delivery table, I knew, then, he had reasons to be here,” she explained. “Nothing will stop me from being here for him and taking care of him.”
Recently, Nay was diagnosed with cervical cancer, but fortunately, it was caught early and she didn’t need chemotherapy. She just finished her last round of radiation and is doing very well.
“Cancer didn’t stand a chance,” Nay chuckled. “I can’t leave my grandson.”
The older Vincent got, the more challenging it was for Nay and her daughter, Rachel to lift and carry him.
Soon, they realized they needed assistance from Cowboy Cares.
“Reid (Rathbon) has been Vincent’s buddy, not just a caregiver,” Nay pointed out. “Vincent really loves him.”
Nay mentioned that people take the time to approach Vincent and get to know him.
“He’s made friends from all walks of life,” she said. “No matter what the circumstances are, you should always love those around you and just be there.
“Our presence is important,” she said. “You have to have a desire for them to have a better life.”
Nay said that Vincent has surprised his physicians with his progress.
“Doctors have said that he’ll have no speech,” she said. “They said he wouldn’t walk after surgery. With some help, he got out of his wheelchair and was able to stand in front of the piano and play a few notes.”
She added, “He was even able to count backwards from ten to one. His vocabulary has grown and he wants to talk to everyone.”
On September 13, 2021, Vincent’s mother passed away from COVID-19.
Dressed in a suit, Vincent insisted on speaking about how much he loves her during the funeral services.
“Most people may not have understood what he was trying to say, but once again, I’m not going to keep him from doing what he wants to do,” she pointed out. “There was no way I was going to deny him of that.”
Nay had to take CPR and First Aid classes.
“I am so thankful for the training in those areas, because I’ve had to use it a few times during his accidental chokings,” she revealed. “I had to use those skills while he was still a baby and that was really scary.”
Nay said that the best moments she has with Vincent is when he smiles.
According to Nay, a retired Sweetwater County School District No. 1 paraprofessional, Vincent wants to be an EMT.
“He has huge aspirations and I know he can’t do them all, but he has to have dreams.
“He shouldn’t be told what he can do and what he can’t do.”