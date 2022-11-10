Unusual Game Sites

North Carolina forward John Henson (31) tries to block a shot by Michigan State center Adreian Payne (5) during the Carrier Classic NCAA basketball game aboard the USS Carl Vinson Nov. 11, 2021, in Coronado, Calif.

 MARK J. TERRILL/AP

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Two of the more notable games on Friday's college basketball schedule are taking place on an aircraft carrier and in a baseball stadium.

No. 2 Gonzaga will face Michigan State on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln in the San Diego harbor to celebrate Veterans Day. Wisconsin is playing Stanford at American Family Field, the retractable-roof park that is home to the Milwaukee Brewers.


AP Writer Nicholas K. Geranios and AP Sports Writers Larry Lage and Bernie Wilson contributed to this report.

