Italy Tennis ATP Finals

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during their singles match of the ATP World Tour Finals on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy.

 Antonio Calanni/AP

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A year after Novak Djokovic's high-profile deportation from Australia because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19, the 21-time Grand Slam champion is set to be granted a visa to enter the country so he can compete at the Australian Open in January.

The Australian Broadcasting Corp. said Tuesday it had confirmed newspaper reports that the immigration minister would put aside a potential three-year ban from entry that Djokovic, a 35-year-old from Serbia, had faced as a foreign citizen whose visa was revoked.


