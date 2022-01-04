CHEYENNE – The Urban Renewal Authority Board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 6 at 10 a.m. The meeting is open to the public. The meeting will be held on Zoom only due to the closure of the Municipal Building.

For more information on urban renewal, and for the meeting agenda, please visit www.cheyennecity.org/ura.

Please use the following information to join virtually:

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88584661400?pwd=Mmw3VGkvd3ViTDh0a0w2cnh6RGQrdz09

Meeting ID: 885 8466 1400

Passcode: 537377

One tap mobile

+13462487799,,88584661400#,,,,*537377# US (Houston)

+16699006833,,88584661400#,,,,*537377# US (San Jose)

Dial by your location

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kehIbgee6o

