WWCup US Roster Soccer

United States' Alex Morgan plays during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Ireland on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in St. Louis.

 Associated Press

Even without a few key players, the United States heads into the Women's World Cup with a formidable group of wily veterans and eager newcomers.

The question is, will it be enough for the team to lift international soccer's most prestigious trophy again?

