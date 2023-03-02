USA Decker Retires Hockey

In this Feb. 17, 2014, file photo, Brianna Decker of the United States celebrates her goal against Sweden during the 2014 Winter Olympics women's semifinal ice hockey game at Shayba Arena in Sochi, Russia. 

Three-time Olympian Brianna Decker announced her retirement from the United States national hockey team on Thursday, ending a career in which she ranks third among American women players in world championship tournament points.

The forward from Wisconsin was a core member of USA Hockey's next generation of female players, who built on the success of their trail-blazing predecessors. She was a member of the gold medal-winning team at the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea — the U.S.'s second to win a title after the 1998 Nagano Games, when women's hockey made its Olympic debut.

