ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — A fast start was all that USA Basketball needed to remain unbeaten as it keeps moving closer to the World Cup.

Anthony Edwards scored 21 points, Cam Johnson added 13 and the U.S. never trailed Friday in a 108-86 win over Greece in a World Cup tune-up game for both teams.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus