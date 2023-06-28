Military service comes with risks beyond physical well being, for many U.S. veterans the impact their service has had on their mental health can even lead to suicidal ideation.

The veteran suicide rate is currently 1.5 times the national suicide rate. According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, as of 2020 the rate of veteran suicide in Wyoming was significantly higher than the national average.

Ivy Secrest is interning at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this summer. A senior in Colorado State University’s journalism program this fall, she is the managing editor of the student newspaper, The Collegian. Email: isecrest@wyomingnews.com.

