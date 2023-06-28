...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT
FOR SOUTH CENTRAL GOSHEN AND NORTHEASTERN LARAMIE COUNTIES...
At 451 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gun Barrel, or
31 miles northeast of Cheyenne, moving east at 20 mph.
THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR GUN BARREL AND ALBIN.
HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...OFF DUTY NWS EMPLOYEES ESTIMATES 60-70MPH WINDS ON HWY 85.
IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured.
Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs,
siding, and vehicles.
Locations impacted include...
Albin, Gun Barrel and Meriden Rest Area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy
structure and stay away from windows.
Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.
&&
TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
408 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN PANHANDLE NEBRASKA
BOX BUTTE CHEYENNE
IN WESTERN NEBRASKA
BANNER DAWES KIMBALL
MORRILL SCOTTS BLUFF SIOUX
IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL WYOMING
CONVERSE NIOBRARA
IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING
GOSHEN LARAMIE PLATTE
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AGATE, ALLIANCE, ANGORA, BAYARD,
BILL, BORDEAUX, BRIDGEPORT, BROWNSON, CHADRON, CHADRON ST PARK,
CHEYENNE, DEER CREEK, DOUGLAS, GERING, GLENROCK, GUERNSEY,
HARRISBURG, HARRISON, HEMINGFORD, KIMBALL, LUSK, REDBIRD,
REDINGTON, SCOTTSBLUFF, SIDNEY, TORRINGTON, AND WHEATLAND.
USAA launches new coalition to support reducing veteran suicide
Military service comes with risks beyond physical well being, for many U.S. veterans the impact their service has had on their mental health can even lead to suicidal ideation.
The veteran suicide rate is currently 1.5 times the national suicide rate. According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, as of 2020 the rate of veteran suicide in Wyoming was significantly higher than the national average.
“Veteran suicide is a national crisis. An estimated 50,000 more veterans will die by suicide this decade if we don’t act now,” Research Resilience President and CEO Sonya Medina Williams said.
In an effort to reduce the rate of veteran suicide, USAA in collaboration with the Humana Foundation and Reach Resilience will launch their new coalition, Face the Fight. They aspire to raise awareness through a coalition of corporations, foundations, nonprofits and veteran-focused organizations.
“USAA’s more than 100 year legacy is built on supporting and advocating for the military community,” USAA President and CEO Wayne Peacock said in a press release. “Our service members stand tall in the noble calling to serve others, and we need to stand with them for challenges they may face, including mental health and suicide.”
Face the Fight will include a component of funding and providing philanthropic grants to nonprofits that can help stop veteran suicide. USAA, The USAA Foundation, the Humana Foundation and Reach Resilience have made an initial investment of $41 million.
Though public agencies such as the department of defense and the VA as well as many nonprofits have been working to combat the tragedy of veteran suicide, Face the Fight includes corporate entities in that effort, USAA director of media relations Roger Wildermuth said.
“We feel that corporations should no longer leave this to the public sector and others to address this issue,” Wildermuth said. “We're bringing Face the Fight in our focus funding to complement and support the efforts that have already been underway.”
The inspiration for this effort came from veteran input. Through conversations and surveys with members, USAA determined that preventing veteran suicide was one of the number one issues veterans wanted to address.
“We try to serve our members by understanding our members and our membership better than anyone else,” Wildermuth said. “That includes understanding the issues and challenges that are facing the military and veteran community.”
Mental resources for veterans can be difficult to access. Not all veterans qualify for VA services and in Wyoming, the need for mental health resources is prevalent.
Veterans Rock, a local organization in Cheyenne that supports veterans by providing household items and financial support, has seen the need for mental health resources in their interactions with veterans.
Though Veterans Rock does not provide any form of mental health or general health care they do know the community well.
"I think it's important to have those (mental health) resources in the community because I think that they're lacking," Program manager Regina Dodson said. “There's just not enough service providers.”
Face the Fight is looking to support programs that not only focus on preventing veteran suicide, but also train other professionals in the mental health field, Wildermuth said.
The mission of Face the Fight is to de-stigmatize seeking help and add to the conversation about veteran suicide, complementing the efforts of the VA, DoD and many others.
“Through focused funding and work with experts, we believe Face the Fight will make a difference in raising awareness for veteran suicide prevention,” Peacock said in a press release. “And we invite others to join us in this fight.”
Ivy Secrest is interning at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this summer. A senior in Colorado State University’s journalism program this fall, she is the managing editor of the student newspaper, The Collegian. Email: isecrest@wyomingnews.com.