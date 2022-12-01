Utah Colorado Football

Utah quarterback Ja'Quinden Jackson, right, celebrates with offensive linemen Paul Maile, center, and Michael Mokofisi after running for a touchdown during an NCAA football game against Colorado on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Boulder, Colo.

 David Zalubowski/AP

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Pac-12 will take a neutral stance when No. 4 Southern California plays No. 12 Utah in the championship game Friday night, but there's little doubt what a USC victory would mean for the conference.

A win by the 11-1 Trojans would put them in the College Football Playoff and make USC (No. 4 CFP) the first Pac-12 team since Washington in 2017 to make the final four.


