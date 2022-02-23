As the Legislature weighs changes in education funding and new demands on teachers, more than 300 educators, parents, students and advocates filled the Capitol’s south lawn Tuesday, holding signs that read, “Some things are best left to the professionals. Let us teach,” and “Teachers and educators are not political pawns.”
With many wearing red beanies and sweaters, they chanted, “You leave us no choice. We have to use our teacher voice,” into the blistering wind and posed for photos on the steps of the Capitol.
“To our legislators, enough is enough,” said Utah Education Association President Heidi Matthews. “... This legislative session has been an onslaught of attacks against publication education, public educators and the unions that represent them.”
Matthews said that 93% of UEA members say they are likely to leave the profession after the 2021-22 academic year. She knows of one second-year teacher, she said, who recently threw her professional development books in the trash and walked out the door of her classroom, never to return.
The protest came hours after House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, presented the Utah State Board of Education with ideas for a potential amendment to the state’s constitution that he said would give the Legislature more flexibility in how it uses funding from income taxes.
The Legislature has been looking at ways to break down the “firewall between income tax and sales tax,” Wilson said. Much of the revenue from state income tax, which is increasing faster than the revenue from sales tax, is guaranteed under the state constitution to fund education. Wilson gave the board two proposals that would change that firewall, in part to accommodate the removal of sales tax on food.
The first would amend the constitution to permanently protect a “rainy day” fund for public education, which would receive a percentage of any budget surpluses. It would also provide inflation-based increases to education faster, based on a three-year rolling average rather than five.It would add four days of paid professional time for teachers and money for supplies and materials.
The second would retain income tax funding for public education, but would allow for unexpected spikes in revenue, considered “above trend” revenue, to be used outside education. It would also require funding of a “stabilization” account, as well the rainy day fund, to ensure education retains funding in economic downturns.
Utahns would vote on the measures on ballots in November. The board did not express support for either option and will discuss them again on Thursday.
This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aim to inform readers across the state. To read the full story, click here.