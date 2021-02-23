Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, speaks during a special session of the Legislature at the Utah State Capitol on Aug. 20, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Utah legislative leaders have announced a nearly $100 million package of tax relief bills involving families with children, veterans, and older residents receiving Social Security. "Today we want to try to put money ... back into the hands of Utahns that need it the most," Adams said during a news conference on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)