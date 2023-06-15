...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Wyoming, south central Wyoming
and southeast Wyoming, including the following areas, in east
central Wyoming, Converse County Lower Elevations. In south
central Wyoming, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, North Snowy
Range Foothills, Shirley Basin and Snowy Range. In southeast
Wyoming, Central Laramie County, Central Laramie Range and
Southwest Platte County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley, North
Laramie Range, South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range
Foothills.
* WHEN...From Noon MDT today through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall from training and/or slow moving thunderstorms
falling on saturated soils.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
In this Aug. 22, 2022, file photo, University of Wyoming students walk across campus on the first day of the fall semester.
LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees approved a budget of roughly $630 million for fiscal year 2024 during Wednesday’s meeting.
The budget was approved with a specific transfer of $2,027,933 from the special project reserve account for two specific requests: $1,230,000 to the College of Education for the continuation of the Trustees’ Education Initiative and $797,933 to the Institutional Marketing Department.
No significant cuts were made to departments, and funding for both ongoing and one-time appropriations approved in May remained unaltered.
Faculty and staff at UW can expect to receive raises at the beginning of the new fiscal year, thanks to an appropriation of $12.27 million annually from the Wyoming Legislature, which was approved by Gov. Mark Gordon.
As a result, this will be the second consecutive year of salary enhancements and the second year of a UW salary plan that was initiated last year.
“We are deeply appreciative of the support from the governor and lawmakers to help us address our most pressing compensation issues,” UW President Ed Seidel said in a prepared statement. “These raises, which prioritize our lower-paid employees, have made it possible for us to essentially implement a minimum wage of $15 per hour for all full-time positions at the university without exacerbating compression issues.”
Staff earning up to $149,999 annually will receive a $1,900 annual base salary increase, while those making more than $149,999 will receive a $1,400 increase.
Along with the raise in wages, funding for ongoing initiatives includes annual increases of $5.5 million for Tier-1 Engineering Initiative programming and $3.6 million for Science Initiative programming. These will be ongoing annual investments that extend beyond the 2024 fiscal year.
Funding for one-time appropriations was provided, as well. These include $5 million for UW’s Advanced Research Computing Center and $2.5 million in endowment matching funds for chairs, professorships and programs in the College of Agriculture, Life Sciences and Natural Resources.
Budget changes will go into effect with the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.
Ivy Secrest is interning at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this summer. A senior in Colorado State University’s journalism program this fall, she is the managing editor of the student newspaper, The Collegian. Email: isecrest@wyomingnews.com.