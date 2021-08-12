Whether it’s flipping a coin or honing their interception skills before practice on the JUGS machine, University of Wyoming cornerbacks C.J. Coldon and Azizi Hearn constantly have greatness on the mind.
Coldon says he recognized this similar mindset when Hearn arrived from Arizona prior to the 2019 season, and the two “clicked” immediately. Entering their third year together and second as focal points of the UW secondary, this pursuit of excellence continues to push the duo every day.
“We push each other to be great at whatever we do,” Coldon said. “Even if it's just flipping a coin or something like that, we push each other to be great. I know he wants to be great, and that pushes me to be great. Seeing him get here early makes me want to get here early and be out there before practice — whether it's getting on the JUGS (machine), or just doing little things to get better.”
After learning the ropes in 2019, Coldon and Hearn seized full control of the Cowboys’ starting corner spots in 2020. An occasional learning curve emerged, but for the most part, the chemistry these two developed from Day 1 was on display throughout the year. And despite several new faces in the defensive backfield, the Pokes still ranked in the top four in the Mountain West in passing defense, yards per attempt and passing touchdowns allowed.
Fully comfortable in their leading roles, Coldon and Hearn aren’t shy to state their lofty aspirations for 2021.
“We were playing our role learning back then (in 2019),” Hearn said. “Last year, we took it over, and this year, we're going to let it be known that we are the best duo in the conference now.”
“We want that Mountain West championship,” Coldon added. “We want to bring one of those home, and we definitely feel like we can do it. We both want to be All-Americans, we want to be all-conference ... and we want to be in the talks for best cornerbacks in the Mountain West — and I feel like we can do it.”
UW coach Craig Bohl seems to share the optimism of his star defensive backs.
Bohl acknowledges that the No. 3 and No. 4 corner spots are concerns in the early stages of fall camp. However, when it comes to the starting two, he says the cornerback position is “as solid as it's been since I've been our head coach.”
The pair’s first year starting alongside each other also marked defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel’s first season with the program. Following a true offseason, something that was nonexistent in 2020, Sawvel has noticed both players take strides that are set to benefit the defense.
For Hearn, this means a newfound dedication to the mental aspect of the game.
“Physically, he's in a great place right now. He's worked extremely hard, and he's in great shape and ready to play. But the mental side of what he's done, his extra video he's done all spring, summer to now, his understanding of things is a lot better,” Sawvel said.
“That's the best thing about where he's at now. His biggest development has just been in terms of the mental side. Understanding the defense, understanding where his help is, understanding splits, alignments and leverages. I'm really happy with the work he's put in in that regard.”
Coldon, on the other hand, has reaped the physical benefits of a healthy offseason.
“C.J. is a really heady, intelligent player … but I think the big thing with C.J. is he's a guy that's been coming off injuries before,” Sawvel said. “Even coming into last season, he spent almost all summer still restricted. When he got into playing last year, he got better every game once he got his legs under him more. Now, C.J. had a full winter, full spring and full summer, and he's a totally different guy than what played at the beginning of last year.
“His mental has improved, but his physical is now where we want it and where we need it to be.”
According to Bohl, Coldon and Hearn’s belief in themselves is a major part in what makes them so valuable.
“They have a great deal of confidence, which is important at that position,” he said. “Sometimes you're out there on an island, and not every day are you going to win every battle. You have to have enough confidence to jump back in the fight, not loosen up your cushion and continue to play with technique.
“There's some maturity there that we like, and they really want to be good, too.”
While UW’s cornerback tandem approaches the upcoming season with an undeniable sense of confidence, there’s also an understood truth that they’re nowhere close to where they want to be.
To these two, chasing greatness is an everyday mentality — something reflected in Hearn’s response to where he’d like to see the Pokes improve before their Sept. 4 season opener.
“Everything,” Hearn said. “There's nothing we've mastered. Coach (Eric Donoval), our strength coach, always tells us that mastery is never-ending. You will never get where you need to be; there's always something. That's my mindset going into everything every day — pay attention to every detail.”