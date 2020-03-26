LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming’s administrators have begun the process of working with bond attorneys, investment firms and banks to prepare for a major bond issuance to fund new dormitories, dining facilities and other related projects on campus.
David Jewell, associate vice president for financial affairs, said it appears UW has the capacity to issue up to $250 million worth of bonds.
It’s possible UW will need every penny of that, Trustee John McKinley noted during Wednesday’s committee work of the board of trustees. He said the university needs $100 million alone for funding a parking garage, dining facilities, utility relocation and Wyoming Hall demolition.
If UW had $150 million for building new dorms, McKinley said that it appears to only pay for housing for 1,000 students.
He said UW employees are “currently refining that number so that we can have as many beds as possible with the $150 million.”
Under the 2018 law that established a financing mechanism for the dorms project, UW is expected to construct 2,000 new beds for students.
Jewell said he has identified upwards of $10 million of UW’s annual revenue that could be redirected to servicing bond debt.
After outside help is hired, Jewell said it’s likely that the university would be ready to issue bonds by June.
There’s really no hurry, since McKinley noted that the COVID-19 pandemic is restricting current bond issuance.
“With the current state of the public markets, the appetite for public bond issuance is somewhat limited, so some public bonding projects are not getting fully bought out in the last week or two,” he said. “UW does not intend to go to the bond market in the near future, but we’re trying to get all of the required elements in place.”
Jewell said the market is expected to improve once Congress approves a $2 trillion stimulus bill that’s already been negotiated.
On Wednesday, the trustees’ facilities contracting committee signed off on UW paying $7.1 million for the design and construction administration services of the new dorms. That contract includes a design team of Plan One, alm2s and Mackey Mitchell Architects. The full board will need to approve that contract Thursday.
The trustees are also set to authorize a $926,400 design contract with Cheyenne-based ByArchitectural Means for a parking garage planned to be built along Grand Avenue, just south of Old Main.
UW is planning to pay for both design fees out of its housing reserve account, depleting the account to about $1.5 million.
“It makes it a lot more efficient for the purposes of reimbursing when we do a bond issuance,” McKinley said.
On Wednesday, the trustees’ facilities committee also voted for administrators to move forward with a construction manager-at-risk delivery method for the parking garage, the demolition of Wyoming Hall, the construction of new dorms, relocating utility lines in the northeast corner of campus, and relocating the headquarters for UW’s busing services to the south end of 15th Avenue.
The committee also voted for a design contract of $40,665 for the greenhouse that’s part of the Science Initiative building already under construction.