While the University of Wyoming and Utah State are headed in opposite directions as the 2021 season nears its end, both teams will have plenty to play for Saturday night in Logan, Utah.
The Aggies, who were picked to finish second-to-last in the Mountain Division in July, are alone in first place and can clinch a Mountain West title game appearance with two more wins – or some help from Air Force and Boise State. UW, meanwhile, is still looking to become bowl eligible after dropping five of its six conference games.
The Cowboys only need one more victory to reach the six-win threshold for postseason eligibility. However, given their struggles as of late, as well the fact that their lone MW win came against 3-7 Colorado State, they’ll likely need to win their last two games to feel comfortable about their chances to land a bowl bid.
“It would mean everything, and that’s what we’re looking at,” senior linebacker Chad Muma said. “We understand right now that getting one game is probably not going to do it to get a bowl game. We have to finish the season strong and get these last two wins. We’re really capable of doing it; we just have to finish strong and take it one week at a time.”
If the Pokes are going to pick up a win this weekend, they’re going to have to find a way to contain a prolific Aggies offense that doesn’t have a notable weakness.
Utah State leads the conference in total offense and ranks second with 33.4 points per game. The Aggies are also the only team that ranks in the top five of the league in both passing and rushing offense, a testament to their balance on this side of the ball.
“They do a great job with their spacing,” Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said. “As you look at their football team and how they attack defenses, they spread the field out all over, and they have weapons to utilize it. Bonner had a heck of a career at Arkansas State, and he has a great understanding of their offense and puts the ball where it needs to be.
“As a result of that, you sometimes work so hard on defending the pass, and the numbers don’t lie – they’re able to run the football, as well. It’s a real challenge to be able to take away that space and make plays, then also limit their running game. That’s what makes their offense so prolific. They have good players, they have good scheme, and they utilize their players and their scheme well.”
Junior quarterback Logan Bonner has emerged as one of the top newcomers in the conference during his first year at Utah State, ranking third in the MW with 2,749 yards and 25 touchdowns on the season. It certainly hasn’t hurt having Biletnikoff Award semifinalist Deven Thompkins, who leads the country in receiving with 144.1 yards per game, as his top target.
However, a look at the Aggies’ two losses does provide a potential blueprint for slowing down their prolific offensive attack: defensive pressure.
Bonner was sacked three times in each game, completing less than 50% of his passes with two touchdowns and three interceptions as Utah State lost to Boise State and BYU by a combined 38 points in back-to-back weeks.
“For us, we just need to be solid like we have all year,” senior defensive end Garrett Crall said. “Be physical at the line of scrimmage in the run game, and then, in the passing game, do our best to get pressure and make it easier for the guys on the back end. We’re looking to turn some things loose up front and make them uncomfortable.”
Roster overhaul
When dissecting first-year head coach Blake Anderson’s 8-2 start with the Aggies, it’s impossible to ignore the amount of new faces in Logan, Utah.
Bonner, leading tackler Justin Rice and No. 3 receiver Brandon Bowling followed Anderson from Arkansas State, while leading rusher Calvin Tyler Jr. is one of a plethora of other players to arrive this offseason via the transfer portal.
“There’s probably not a school in the country that’s done a better job of utilizing the transfer portal and the one-time transfer (rule), as well as what they have,” Bohl said. “They’ve certainly flipped their roster over ... and that’s a credit to Coach Anderson.
“Five guys from Arkansas State traveled with him – their starting quarterback, an all-conference linebacker and a couple other players. Then they’ve had 25 other guys transfer in from four-year institutions, then 11 junior-college players.”
Short-field success
One area of optimism coming out of last week’s loss at Boise State was Wyoming’s ability to get stops on its side of the field.
Of the Broncos’ six drives inside the UW 40-yard line, three resulted in field goals, while another ended in a turnover on downs. One of the two touchdowns occurred after an offsides penalty during a field goal attempt, while the other came following an interception that set Boise State up in the red zone.
“It’s just us working on it and putting an emphasis on the importance of having that type of defense,” Muma said of the Cowboys’ success in short-field situations. “Early on in the season, our red zone defense wasn’t the best, so we put an emphasis on that. As the season’s progressed, I think that’s helped us.”
Injury update
The past few weeks have included news of season-ending injuries to key players, but the Cowboys seem to have caught a break in this department heading into Saturday. Bohl noted Monday that everybody who played at Boise State will be available this weekend, with injured senior offensive lineman Eric Abojei also returning to practice.
Muma invited to Senior Bowl
Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma has been invited to play in the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl, an event showcasing the top NFL draft prospects in the country
The game, which will be televised on the NFL Network, is scheduled to kick off Feb. 5 at 12:30 p.m. in Mobile, Alabama.
Muma is one of 16 semifinalists for this year’s Butkus Award, honoring the nation’s best linebacker, and one of 18 semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award, recognizing the most outstanding defensive player in college football.
Muma ranks No. 2 in the nation in solo tackles (6.7 per game) and No. 5 in total tackles (10.3 per game). He is also No. 2 nationally with two interceptions returned for touchdowns.
The Lone Tree, Colorado product is set to become the 29th Cowboy to play in the Senior Bowl. The most recent Wyoming standouts to take part in the event are quarterback Josh Allen (2018), defensive end Carl Granderson (2019) and linebacker Logan Wilson (2020).