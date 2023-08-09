University of Wyoming running back Dawaiian McNeely, left, is pushed out of bounds by Air Force cornerback Michael Mack II during the Cowboys' 17-14 victory on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.
The injury bug has already crept into the University of Wyoming's running back room during the second week of fall camp.
Dawaiian McNeely, the projected starting running back, left Wednesday's practice with an apparent knee injury, Cowboys coach Craig Bohl said. McNeely missed time last season with both nerve damage in his hand and a dislocated collarbone.
“We’re concerned about Dawaiian McNeely,” Bohl said. “He did not finish practice. They’re looking at a potential knee injury. I could have not brought that up, but I feel like I can bring it up. We don’t know, but we’re going to get an MRI.”
While Bohl doesn't know the extent of the injury yet, having to order an MRI does lead to plenty of question marks about UW's starting running back situation.
“We’ll find out on (McNeely),” Bohl said. “I feel for him. He’s gone through so many injuries, but obviously we wouldn’t be pulling an MRI as soon as possible if we weren’t concerned about some of the initial indicators.”
McNeely isn't the only running back who is banged up this fall. D.Q. James and Harrison Waylee are both recovering from knee injuries of their own.
James tore his ACL last season, but his recovery is on track, and he is expected to return for the season-opener next month, Bohl said. Waylee had minor knee surgery this offseason, and Bohl expected him to miss at least the first couple games when he spoke to the media during last month's Mountain West Media Days in Las Vegas.
For now, Jamari Ferrell and Sam Scott are two names that have stuck out to Bohl in the running back room through the first two weeks of fall camp.
The Cowboys start the season hosting No. 24-ranked Texas Tech at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 2 at War Memorial Stadium.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.