University of Wyoming running back Dawaiian McNeely, left, is pushed out of bounds by Air Force cornerback Michael Mack II during the Cowboys' 17-14 victory on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.

 Troy Babbitt/Courtesy

The injury bug has already crept into the University of Wyoming's running back room during the second week of fall camp.

Dawaiian McNeely, the projected starting running back, left Wednesday's practice with an apparent knee injury, Cowboys coach Craig Bohl said. McNeely missed time last season with both nerve damage in his hand and a dislocated collarbone.

