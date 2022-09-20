University of Wyoming sophomore Jaren Calkins entered Tuesday’s final round of the Ram Masters Invitational with a two-stroke lead in the individual competition after shooting a 36-hole total of 133 (-7) on Monday at the Fort Collins Country Club in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Two other UW sophomores, Cade McLaughlin and Patrick Azevedo, were tied for ninth and 13th, respectively. As a team, the Cowboys entered the final round in fourth place in the 15-team field with a two-round total of 562 (+2).
Calkins opened the tournament with a round of 67 (-3) in the morning round and followed that up with a second round of 66 (-4) to sit two strokes ahead of Jay Pabin of Colorado State, who shot a 135 (-5). Two other individuals were tied for third at 136 (-4).
McLaughlin, playing as an individual, shot rounds of 71 (+1) and 68 (-2) for a 139 (-1) total to tie for ninth after the conclusion of the first day of competition. Azevedo sat in a tie for 13th with a two-round total of 140 (even), posting rounds of 68 (-2) and 72 (+2) on Monday.
Host Colorado State, which shot a combined team score of 554 (-6), led the team competition after the first day. The Rams were followed by Cal State Fullerton at 558 (-2), Utah Valley at 559 (-1) and Wyoming at 562 (+2). The Cowboys began the tournament with a 283 (+3) round in the morning. They fired the second-lowest team score of the second round at 279 (-1).
“Obviously, we’re happy for Jaren,” Wyoming coach Joe Jensen said. “He is such a steady guy, who just wants to contribute to the team. To see him continue to become better and better with each round he plays is great, and to see him enjoying some individual success can only add to his confidence.
“We’re not going to do anything different tomorrow. We’re just going to go out and try to play the same way we did today. I’m proud of all seven guys and the way they competed today. Being in fourth as a team is encouraging, and we’re looking forward to seeing what we can do tomorrow.”
Senior Tyler Severin was tied for 25th at 142 (+2), junior Jimmy Dales was tied for 54th at 148 (+8) and senior Kirby Coe-Kirkham was tied for 60th at 149 (+9). The other Cowboy who is competing as an individual is sophomore Kristof Panke, who was tied for 19th with a score of 141 (+1) after the first day.
The final round of the 2022 Ram Masters Invitational was set to conclude on Tuesday.