Jaren Calkins mug

Jaren Calkins

University of Wyoming sophomore Jaren Calkins entered Tuesday’s final round of the Ram Masters Invitational with a two-stroke lead in the individual competition after shooting a 36-hole total of 133 (-7) on Monday at the Fort Collins Country Club in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Two other UW sophomores, Cade McLaughlin and Patrick Azevedo, were tied for ninth and 13th, respectively. As a team, the Cowboys entered the final round in fourth place in the 15-team field with a two-round total of 562 (+2).

