Dave Walsh – who has spent the past 37 yards broadcasting University of Wyoming football and men’s basketball games – is the recipient of the 2020 National Football Foundation Chris Schenkel Award.
The Schenkel Award recognizes broadcasters who have had long, distinguished careers with ties to one university. The award is named in honor of its inaugural recipient Chris Schenkel, the ABC broadcaster who emceed the NFF awards dinner for 28 years.
“Dave Walsh’s voice is synonymous with Wyoming football,” NFF vice chairman Jack Ford said. “Now in his 37th season as the voice of the Cowboys, it is hard to imagine listening to a game in Laramie without him.”
Walsh was hired in 1984 by Curt Gowdy as a color analyst for Cowboys football and the play-by-play announcer for football. He took over football play-by-play duties in 1985.