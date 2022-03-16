University of Wyoming junior Shayla Howell competes in the long jump during the Mountain West Men’s and Women’s Indoor Track and Field Championships Feb. 25, 2022, at Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, N.M.
University of Wyoming junior Shayla Howell took center stage with 16 of the best long jumpers in the country and earned second-team All-American Friday evening at the NCAA Division I Indoor Track and Field National Championships.
Howell recorded a distance of 20 feet, 5 inches on her third and final jump of the night, cementing her 14th-place finish at Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
It was her first indoor All-American honor of her Cowgirl career, and now has the distinction of earning All-American honors in indoor and outdoor competition.
Howell was the first Wyoming athlete to compete at the NCAA indoor championships since Ja’la Henderson competed in the triple jump in 2019.
“Shayla had a great indoor campaign this year,” UW associated head coach Quincy Howe said in a news release. “She elevated herself to one of the best collegiate jumpers in the nation and has performed as such on the greatest stage. Even though she came up short in the goal of a podium finish, I am so proud of how she competed and her earning second-team All-American.”
Howell’s All-American finish capped an indoor season for the Colony, Wyoming, native. Leading up to the NCAA indoor championships, she set a program record twice in just six competitions. At the Mountain West indoor championships, she went 21-4¾ to set a school record and earned her first MW indoor title of her career.
Howell and the rest of the Wyoming track and field squads will now change focus and begin preparing for the spring outdoor season.